1 dead following shooting in Cincinnati Saturday night

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Cincinnati Saturday night.

Around 9:07 p.m., District One officers responded to the 1600 block of Walnut Street on reports of a person shot.

Officers were unable to locate a shooting victim when they arrived on the scene.

A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Christ Hospital.

The 28 year-old-man died after lifesaving measures failed.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

We will update you with any other information as it becomes available.





