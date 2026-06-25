Semi driver allegedly admits to killing passenger, sheriff says

PREBLE COUNTY — A death investigation is underway at a gas station in Preble County on Wednesday night, according to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Petro Travel Center at 9787 US Route 40 West around 8:20 p.m.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested that Preble County deputies respond to help them with what they believed was a fatal crash, Simpson said.

That crash happened on the westbound Interstate 70 ramp in Indiana.

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While speaking with the driver, he “evidently made some statements that maybe he’s responsible for the death of a female passenger in the truck,” Simpson said.

The woman was transported to Reid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“At this point, we do not believe it (her death) was a result of the crash on the ramp,” Simpson said.

Preble County Sheriff talks about death investigation near local gas station Preble County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Petro Travel Center at 9787 US Route 40 West around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies were getting ready to take the driver to the hospital, but he became aggressive.

He ran from the Petro Travel Center and across the street, but deputies caught up and took him into custody.

He has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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