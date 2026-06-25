City leaders weigh upgrade opportunities for busy Troy intersection

TROY — The Troy City Council recently examined two options for the busy intersection of West Main Street and Experimental Farm Road, where consultants recommended the construction of a roundabout.

The decision follows a workshop on Wednesday night, though no final choice was made.

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The two proposals under consideration include either building a new roundabout or enhancing the existing stoplight with improved turn lanes.

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Consultants advocated for the roundabout plan, citing studies that demonstrate a reduction in serious crashes at intersections.

Both options carry an estimated cost of approximately $4 million, with $2.5 million expected to be covered by a state grant and the remaining funds sourced from a special infrastructure fund.

The project to address the intersection is currently in its design phase.

City council members did not make any final decisions during the recent workshop, indicating further consideration is needed.

Drivers in the area have expressed varying opinions on the proposals.

Patty Dankworth, a local driver, acknowledged the benefits of roundabouts but questioned their suitability for this specific location.

“I like the roundabouts, but there’s certain areas I think the stoplights would be better,” Dankworth said.

Some other drivers feel the intersection is too busy for a roundabout.

Construction for either project option is not anticipated to begin for another two years.

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