Soaking rain continues tonight

DAYTON, OH — A slow-moving cold front is currently passing through the Miami Valley. Rain has already arrived and will continue through the next several hours.

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This system will be largely beneficial to the Miami Valley. The only downside is the possibility of localized flooding.

Even that issue won’t be widespread. The air is cool and stable. Severe weather is not likely at any point tonight.

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Unseasonably cool weather will persist for the next two days. Highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday, which is way below the typical high of 71.

Temperatures will climb heading into the weekend, but more rain will also return.

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