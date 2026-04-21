Showers and storms return tonight

DAYTON, OH — As weak cold front will slide into the Miami Valley this evening and tonight. Along the front will be a broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Going over the ingredients this afternoon, severe weather does not appear likely. However, we still could see a few downpours or cloud to ground lightning strikes.

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This front won’t completely pass through the region. It stalls out on Wednesday, and additional showers or thunderstorms may pop up near the front. Again, these should not be severe on Wednesday.

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The front will retreat northward on Thursday before a stronger system sweeps through on Friday. More storms are likely late Friday into Friday night. Temperatures through the rest of the week should remain in the 70s each afternoon.

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