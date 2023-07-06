MilMar Food Group LLC, of Goshen, NY is recalling 1200 units of Spring Valley Potato Blintzes, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergis reaction if they consume these products.Spring Valley
Milmar Food Group LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Spring Valley Potato Blintzes
