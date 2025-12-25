Raw oysters linked to Salmonella outbreak across country, CDC says

ATLANTA — A Salmonella outbreak has affected several people across the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The outbreak is linked to raw oysters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC says 64 people have been affected across 22 states. It has led to 22 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Meanwhile, state and local health officials are working closely with the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to identify whether a common source of these oysters can be determined.

No recall of raw oysters has been announced at this time, but public health officials advise caution regarding their consumption, the CDC said.

Raw oysters can harbor harmful germs any time of year, and methods such as hot sauce or lemon juice do not eliminate these risks. It is also highlighted that visual inspections cannot determine if oysters are contaminated with germs.

Infection with Salmonella typically results in diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps appearing 6 hours to six days after exposure.

Most people recover within four to seven days without requiring treatment.

However, certain populations, including children under age 5, adults aged 65 and older, and individuals with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe symptoms that could require hospitalization.

Individuals with questions about cases in their state are encouraged to contact their local health department for assistance.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group