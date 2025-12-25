Local

Numbers drawn for Wednesday’s $1.7 billion Powerball

By WHIO Staff
Powerball Jackpot The jackpot for the Powerball lottery game is displayed outside Ted's State Line Mobil station, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check those numbers! Wednesday’s Powerball numbers have been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The numbers are 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59.

The Powerball number is 59, according to the Powerball website.

TRENDING STORIES:

The estimated jackpot is worth $1.7 billion with an estimated cash value of over $780 million.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read