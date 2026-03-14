Quiet Saturday, but severe storm chances return Sunday night

DAYTON, OH — After an extremely windy Friday, conditions will be much calmer and quieter on Saturday. We’ll see a partly sunny sky, seasonable temperatures near 50 degrees during the afternoon, and light winds.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on the Sunday into Monday timeframe. A strong cold front will move in late Sunday night. Ahead of the front, it will be breezy yet again with gusts to 45MPH possible. Those strong southerly winds will draw in very warm air with highs near 70 degrees.

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Sunday night into Monday morning, a line of rain and storms will sweep through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Damaging straight line winds will be the main concern with any severe thunderstorms.

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Behind the front, we get cold! Snowflakes are possible Monday afternoon as colder air arrives. We’ll drop to the teens Tuesday morning.

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