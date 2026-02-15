Popcorn machine fire briefly delays men’s basketball

NORMAN, OK — A men’s basketball game was delayed for something off the court on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first half between Georgia and Oklahoma was delayed after a popcorn machine caught fire at a concession stand in Norman, Oklahoma.

TRENDING STORIES:

Oklahoma City CBS affiliate News 9 reports that the fire started at a concession stand inside the Lloyd Noble Center about five minutes after tip-off.

Witnesses said that they saw smoke rising from the popcorn machine before the automatic sprinklers extinguished the flames.

Fire officials said the fire did not spread past the concession area, News 9 said.

No injuries were reported.

The game resumed after a brief delay. Oklahoma beat Georgia, 94-78.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group