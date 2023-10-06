‘He will be a GREAT Speaker;’ Former President endorses Jim Jordan for House Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. — A former President of the United States has endorsed an Ohio Congressman for House Speaker.

>>RELATED: Jim Jordan announces bid for House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on social media early Friday morning endorsing Miami Valley congressman Jim Jordan.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington D.C. presenting Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” he wrote on truthsocial.com. “He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete and total Endorsement!”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has also announced his candidacy for House Speaker.

>>RELATED: Area lawmakers react to Jim Jordan’s bid for House speaker

News Center 7 previously reported that Jordan announced his bid for the vacated Speaker of the House position after Kevin McCarthy was voted out Tuesday.

Other Republican members of the Ohio Congressional Delegation have announced support for Jim Jordan. This includes Dayton Congressman Mike Turner. He voiced his support for Jordan.

“I am incredibly saddened by Kevin McCarthy’s removal as Speaker. He has done an excellent job addressing the important needs of our country. The members who removed him did so because he refused to shut down the government, which I also opposed. I am proud to support Jim Jordan as our next Speaker of the House because of his leadership skills, professionalism, and the fact that he will be able to unite our conference,” he said in a statement.

Turner said Thursday on social media that Jordan was, “our best hope for uniting Congress, protecting our national security, and getting spending under control.”

>>RELATED: ‘Troubling and tragic;’ Local professor talks what’s next after removal of House speaker

Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson also said he would be endorsing Jordan.

“As I’ve said, I believe whoever can unite the House GOP around a shared agenda will emerge as the next Speaker. Jim unites our conference. His leadership, influence, and tireless effort have helped build our majority. “Do what you said you would do” isn’t just a great book title, it’s the path forward. I unequivocally support my friend and America’s champion for freedom: Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House,” he said in a statement.

He added on social media Thursday that Jordan would unite the House GOP Conference.

“His leadership, influence, and tireless effort have helped build our majority,” said Davidson.

>>RELATED: Politicians react to Kevin McCarthy’s removal as Speaker of the House

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson also announced his endorsement of Jordan Thursday.

“Under Joe Biden, the southern border is a wide-open door, the cost of daily living is at an all-time high for American families, violent crime endangers every community, and evidence of corruption in the Administration and his family grows daily. The nation needs a demonstrated fighter to bring America back. Ohio’s own @Jim_Jordan can do it and he has my support to be the next Speaker of the House. Under Joe Biden, the southern border is a wide-open door, the cost of daily living,” he said on social media.

>>RELATED: House votes to oust McCarthy, who will not try to regain speaker’s post

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou also issued a statement in response:

“Congressman Jim Jordan is a staunch conservative and a fearless advocate for the America First movement. I fully support his bid to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Ohioans across the Buckeye State are confident in his leadership and ability to end the Democrats’ insanity in Washington.”





©2023 Cox Media Group