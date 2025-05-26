Police stop driver going almost double the speed limit during Memorial Day weekend

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Police stopped a driver going almost double the speed limit during Memorial Day weekend.

A Pepper Pike Police officer stopped a driver speeding in a 35 mph zone during Memorial Day weekend, according to a post from the department.

The driver was going 69 miles per hour, according to the speed tracking camera in the officer’s cruiser.

“Please slow down out there! Let’s not make this Memorial Day weekend one to forget,” the post read.

