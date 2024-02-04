Police searching for Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

MUNCIE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl in Indiana.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ella Saylor, who Indiana State Police said was last seen on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

>> Officers, medics respond to two vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

Saylor is described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with Washington DC on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.

Anyone with information on Saylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group