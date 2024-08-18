Police investigating crash involving bicyclist in Richmond

RICHMOND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Richmond.

At approximately 1:27 p.m. Richmond officers responded to a crash involving a bicycle in the first block of S. 37th Street, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Jeep, driven by 46-year-old Natalie Barnes-Sparks, was heading southbound on S. 37th Street when a bicyclist, identified as Samantha Thurman, collided with the vehicle.

Thurman, who was heading eastbound on the service entrance to Walmart, could not stop in time and hit the Jeep.

Thurman was transported by the Richmond Fire Department to an area hospital.

Barnes-Sparks was arrested for operating while intoxicated on a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger of the white Jeep, Catherine Sparks, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

This investigation remains ongoing and charges are subject to change, the police department said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Unit at 765-983-7247.

