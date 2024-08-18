Police ask for help locating Ohio woman suspected of being kidnapped

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for help locating a woman believed to have been kidnapped Sunday morning in Cleveland.

Cleveland police are working to locate Jessica Taylor, who police suspect was kidnapped from the 3400 block of West 92nd Street, according to WOIO.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of West 92nd Street for a shots-fired call where a man allegedly shot off multiple rounds in the air and approached Taylor, who was sitting in a car, WOIO reported.

The man then hit Taylor with his hand and forced his way into the car, police said.

According to WOIO, the white 2012 Cadillac SUV/ Model SRX with Ohio license plate KCW1797 fled the scene heading eastbound on Maywood Avenue.

The suspect is described as a “tall white male, bald head, dressed in black.”

Taylor is described as being five foot six inches and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.





