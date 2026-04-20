One more chilly night before the next warming trend

DAYTON, OH — This morning, we saw widespread 30s and even some upper 20s across the Miami Valley. Having a cold snap around this time of year is actually normal. The average last date for a freeze in the Dayton area is around April 20th. This morning’s cold was right on track.

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Tonight, we’ll see low temperatures again dropping into the upper 30s. Fortunately, frost is unlikely. Not only will temperatures remain above freezing, but wind will increase as well. This will prevent the coldest of the air settling near the ground.

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The rest of this week looks mild. We’ll see our high temperatures rebounding to the 70s starting tomorrow. Most lows through the res of this week should be in the 50s.

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