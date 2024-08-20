Ohio theme parks rank in the top 25 of America’s highest-rated parks

OHIO — Two theme parks in Ohio ranked in the top 25 of America’s highest-rated theme parks.

In a study done by the Casino sweepstakes comparison site Casino Sweeps 363 theme parks across America were ranked based on the highest percentage of 5-star reviews from Google and TripAdvisor.

Two popular theme parks in Ohio made it into the top 25 rankings.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio ranked in 15th place, and Kings Island in Kings Mills, Ohio was ranked in 23rd place.

Kings Island had 71.91% percentage of 5-star reviews, ranking higher than multiple Six Flags and SeaWorld locations.

Cedar Point had a 74.14% percentage of 5-star reviews, ranking above Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood in California, and Dollywood in Tennessee.

