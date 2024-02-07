Ohio mother attacks 2 school principals with mace, investigators say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 28-year-old mother is accused of spraying an Ohio elementary school principal and assistant principal with mace, according to investigators.

Jessica Houze, who is charged with two counts of assault for the April 2023 incident, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, WOIO reported.

Officials with the Elyria City School District said Assistant Principal Katie Huff was standing at the front door of Hamilton Elementary when Houze approached, according to WOIO.

School officials said she was cursing and using aggressive body language.

Huff moved away from the parent and continued to get students into the school and Principal Joel Melvin joined her at the door, WOIO reported.

While they were standing in the doorway, Houze sprayed the substance into the eyes of Melvin and then turned the can towards Huff, school officials said.

The principals were able to close the door and keep her out of the building, WOIO reported.

Melvin experienced some side effects. Huff was not injured.

