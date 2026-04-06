Woman stabbed to death while walking dog in Florida in random, 'violent' attack: Sheriff

(MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.) -- The suspect in the deadly, apparently random stabbing of an elderly woman who was walking her dog in Florida allegedly told authorities that he "went around" the neighborhood and "found a lady and then I killed her," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The shocking, "extremely violent" attack occurred Thursday afternoon in Stuart, in the "quiet" community of Southwood, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

Several people had called 911 to report a "suspicious" man who was going door-to-door asking "where the new bank was," Budensiek said at a press briefing Thursday, noting that there isn't a bank in the area. The suspect -- later identified as 25-year-old Kersten Francilus -- reportedly appeared "out of it," according to the affidavit.

At one house, the suspect asked for the bank and allegedly "attempted to step inside," at which point the resident shut the door, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after those calls, people called 911 to report the stabbing, according to Budensiek. The victim was walking a small dog when she was "brutally attacked," he said.

A good Samaritan tried to intervene but couldn't get the assailant off the woman, the sheriff said.

A deputy who was already en route for the suspicious person arrived at the scene and saw the victim on the ground, according to Budensiek.

"Our suspect was on top of her, actually actively stabbing her," Budensiek said.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and pulled out his gun, at which time the suspect threw the knife down, "giving up," the sheriff said.

The deputy immediately took Francilus into custody, the sheriff said.

An off-duty deputy who had also responded rendered aid to the victim, Budensiek said. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died from "significant injuries," the sheriff said. She had been stabbed multiple times in her upper torso, he said, calling it a "violent, violent homicide."

The victim appeared to have 16 or 17 stab wounds, according to the affidavit, which identified her as Joyce Ellen Thompson Adams.

Francilus has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He refused a public defender and is being held on no bond, online court records show. ABC News' attempts to reach members of his family for comment were unsuccessful.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Francilus allegedly admitted to the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

"He initially stated he left his residence and 'did what I did,'" the affidavit stated. "He stated he 'went around' the neighborhood, and he said 'I found a lady and then I killed her.'"

The suspect is believed to live in a nearby neighborhood with his mother, wife and child, Budensiek said. A steak knife used in the attack came from their home, according to the sheriff.

The suspect's mother reportedly told detectives that Francilus "has not taken his medications since February," according to the affidavit, which did not go into further detail. His mother also said she "usually stored the knives above the microwave, essentially hiding them from the suspect," the affidavit stated.

A motive remains under investigation, according to the sheriff.

Francilus has no known criminal history or connection to the victim, Budensiek said. There was previously one call for service at his home, during which he was reported to have been "acting strange," the sheriff said.

"We don't know of any motive at this point. We don't know of any nexus between the victim and the suspect," Budensiek said. "We just simply know that we've had a horrendous crime that's taken place in this neighborhood."

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