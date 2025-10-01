Woman charged with setting church on fire, threatening to kill pastor

GEORGIA — A woman has been charged with setting a Georgia church on fire and threatening its leaders.

Aries Jordan has been charged with arson, terroristic threats, property damage and more, according to Cobb County Jail records obtained by our sister station WSB-TV.

According to arrest warrants, Jordan set fire to Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries in Austell, Georgia, and sent text messages where she threatened to burn the church and kill the pastor.

Church leaders told WSB-TV they had been receiving threatening text messages before the fire.

They say Jordan is a former church member.

“Last night, she’s sending us messages telling us, ‘Your building is gone,’” one leader said.

Pastor Raphael Grant says it has been just a few years since the building flooded and was fully renovated, and now he’s lost the church building again.

Grant says they have insurance, but are relying on online donations.

The church suffered about $4 million in damage.

They plan to hold a church service in the parking lot on Sunday morning.

