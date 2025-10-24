Tropical Storm Melissa to strengthen into major hurricane: Latest forecast

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to intensify into a major hurricane this weekend and bring catastrophic flash flooding and landslides to parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Hurricane conditions are expected to first hit southern Haiti on Saturday and then reach Jamaica on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Melissa is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane -- a Category 3 or higher -- as it brings winds greater than 110 mph to Jamaica from Sunday through at least Tuesday. Extensive damage is forecast due to the length of time Melissa will be hitting the island.

The storm has already led to the death of an elderly man in Haiti who was killed by a downed tree, according to The Associated Press.

Eight to 14 inches of rain could fall from Friday to Sunday night across the southern Dominican Republic, southern Haiti and eastern Jamaica, bringing life-threatening flash flooding and landslides.

Depending on the storm’s track, western Jamaica could see an increase in impacts early next week.

After Melissa moves north of Jamaica, it’s expected to cross southern Cuba and the Bahamas as it moves northwest and out into the Atlantic, avoiding the mainland U.S.

