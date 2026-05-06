Ted Turner, cable television pioneer and CNN founder, dies at 87

(NEW YORK) -- Ted Turner, the television and media mogul who launched CNN -- the first 24-hour cable news network -- and a roster of successful TV and entertainment brands, died on Wednesday, according to the network. He was 87.

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement," according to a statement from Mark Thompson, the chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. "He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and our world."

"On behalf of the Turner family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of philanthropist, environmentalist and cable pioneer Ted Turner who died peacefully today at age 87, surrounded by his family," a statement from Turner Enterprises said.

The company added, "He charmed people he met with his warmth and general lack of conceit, despite his many successes and celebrity – an attribute made apparent in his response to anyone who addressed him as "Mr. Turner" – he'd always reply, "Call me Ted!"

A private family service is planned and a public memorial will be held at a later date, Turner Enterprises said.

Turner announced in 2018 he was battling the progressive brain disorder Lewy body dementia, acknowledging issues with his memory.

Born in Cincinnati, Robert Edward Turner III was raised in Savannah, Georgia. He attended Brown University briefly before leaving the university and joining the U.S. Coastal Guard Reserve during the Vietnam War.

Turner began his career as an executive at his father's advertising business, Turner Advertising Company. Following the death of his father, he became president and chief executive of the company and turned the firm into a global enterprise.

He entered the television business in the early 1970's when he acquired an Atlanta UHF station, WJRJ, and renamed it WTCG. The station originated the "superstation" concept, transmitting via satellite to cable systems across the country. Later renamed TBS, the station became a precedent for the modern basic cable station.

On June 1, 1980, Turner Broadcasting System launched CNN, the first 24-hour cable news network. In his launch speech at the network's Atlanta headquarters in June 1980, he expressed hope that CNN's national and international coverage would "bring together in brotherhood and kindness and friendship and in peace the people of this nation and this world."

CNN quickly made its mark covering major news events such as the 1982 Lebanon War and the 1986 Challenger explosion as they happened.

A chain of successful cable television brands followed for Turner, including CNN International, Cartoon Network, TNT and Turner Classic Movies. Turner Broadcasting later acquired the film studios Castle Rock Entertainment and New Line Cinema.

Turner's company also expanded into sports starting in the late 1970s, acquiring the MLB's Atlanta Braves and the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks won three division titles under the company's ownership. The Braves won the 1995 World Series.

In 1988, Turner ventured into the professional wrestling business, purchasing Jim Crockett Promotions and renaming it as World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The company served as the main competitor to Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation (WWF) over the next decade. WCW was purchased by McMahon's company in 2001.

In October 1996, Turner Broadcasting merged with Time Warner Inc., and in 2001, Time Warner merged with AOL to create AOL Time Warner.

Turner also made his mark as a philanthropist. In 1990, he founded Turner Foundation which supports efforts for improving air and water quality, developing initiatives to protect the climate and maintaining wildlife habitat protection, among other initiatives. The Turner Foundation says it has given more than $380 million to hundreds of organizations since its founding.

In 1997, Turner announced a historic pledge of up to $1 billion to the United Nations and the following year, he created the United Nations Foundation (UNF). The organization supports the goals and objectives of the United Nations to promote "a more peaceful, prosperous and just world."

Speaking to ABC's "This Week" in 2012, he described his interest in supporting U.N. efforts.

"Everybody needs help sometime, no matter how rich and powerful you are," he said. "I did not know for sure when I started that it was going to work...there were a lot of things that weren't getting done, that are getting done now, done a lot more quickly."

He added, "Saving the world is a hard job."

Turner also launched the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a think tank he co-chaired with former Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia that seeks to reduce "nuclear and biological threats imperiling humanity."

He was the recipient of numerous awards, including Time Magazine's 1991 "Man of the Year," the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Lifetime Achievement Award, the Audubon Medal from the Audubon Society, and the Edward R. Murrow Award for Lifetime Achievement in Communication. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

Turner was married three times, including to actress Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001. He is survived by five children, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

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