Sinkhole shuts down runway at LaGuardia International Airport

(NEW YORK) -- A sinkhole has shut down one of the runways at LaGuardia International Airport in New York City, prompting cancellations and delays, according to officials.

Crews found the sinkhole around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, while conducting a daily morning inspection of the airport's airfield, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The sinkhole was located near Runway 4/22, one of the airport's two runways, according to the Port Authority.

Runway 4/22 was "immediately" shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are on site to make repairs, the Port Authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is slowing flights into LaGuardia "due to weather and a sinkhole on Runway 4/22."

"Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information," the Port Authority said.

The airport is currently under a ground delay, with flights departing to LaGuardia delayed an average of 98 minutes.

According to FlightAware, there are currently 197 cancellations into and out of LGA, and 168 delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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