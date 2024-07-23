Search underway for 70-year-old California man who went missing after taking Jeep on off-road trail

NEW YORK — A 70-year-old man has been missing since Friday after taking his Jeep on an off-road trail in California, authorities said.

Warren Elliott was last seen on the Rubicon Trail in Placer County Friday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Searchers from multiple agencies and organizations are involved in the search, according to the sheriff's office.

The search for Elliott continued on Monday, focusing on the Rubicon Springs area, the sheriff's office said.

Search teams were being transported to the area by California and Nevada National Guard Blackhawk helicopters.

More than 100 searchers were involved in the search and rescue operation on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Elliott was last seen wearing a blue denim short-sleeve shirt and blue denim shorts, the sheriff's office said.

The Rubicon Trail is an approximately 22-mile-long route near Lake Tahoe that features a popular off-highway vehicle trail.

