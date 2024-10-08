New trial date set for Ralph Yarl shooting suspect pending mental health evaluation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Lester, the man charged in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, got a new trial date on Tuesday, pending the outcome of a mental health evaluation, ABC's Kansas City affiliate KMBC reported.

A Clay County judge rescheduled Lester's trial, which was initially set for Oct. 7, to begin on Feb. 18, 2025, according to KMBC.

Prior to Tuesday's hearing, Lester's trial had been delayed indefinitely after the judge ordered on Sept. 9 that Lester undergo a mental health check to determine if he is fit to stand trial in response to a motion filed by Lester's attorney Steven Salmon.

Salmon filed a motion in the Clay County Circuit Court on Aug. 27, requesting a mental evaluation to determine if Lester is fit to stand trial, according to court documents obtained by ABC News, where he claimed that Lester is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense at trial.

The judge said on Tuesday that Lester's mental evaluation must be complete by Nov. 9 and his next hearing was set for Nov. 26, according to KMBC.

ABC News reached out to Lester's attorney but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

Lester, a white man, was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester's Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date. Lester pleaded not guilty in April 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl was shot in the head and in the right arm on the evening of April 13, 2023, by Lester, according to police. The 18-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

Exclusive: Ralph Yarl, teen shot after mistakenly going to the wrong house, seeks 'justice' in civil lawsuit

According to court documents, Salmon said in the motion that Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case.

"Over the course of this case, Counsel has noticed a significant decline in Defendant's overall physical health, as well as his mental acuity," Salmon said in the motion. "The frailty of Defendant's physical health has, in part, been because of a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization he has suffered during the pendency of this matter."

Salmon also noted that Lester has faced "stress" due to "overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone."

"The goal of the judicial system is never to hold white offenders accountable for the crimes committed against people of color," Yarl's mother, Cleo Nagbe, told ABC News in a statement on Sept. 9 after the trial was delayed indefinitely. "So, we wait to be proven wrong this time around, especially with a victim like Ralph."

Andrew Lester, suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting, to undergo mental health check, judge rules

The trial was initially set after a Clay County judge ruled during an August 2023 preliminary hearing that there was enough probable cause that a felony has been committed.

"The binding over of a defendant from a preliminary hearing is fairly normal. The prosecutor simply needs to provide probable cause to bind the case over," Salmon told ABC News after the August 2023 ruling.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.