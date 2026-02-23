Murder trial of Utah mom accused of fatally poisoning husband with fentanyl to get underway

(NEW YORK) -- The murder trial of Kouri Richins, a Utah mom accused of fatally poisoning her husband with fentanyl who self-published a children's book on grieving following his death, is set to get underway with opening statements on Monday.

The 35-year-old realtor was charged with aggravated murder in connection with the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins, following a lengthy investigation. Prosecutors allege she spiked his cocktail with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Her charges also include attempted aggravated murder, with prosecutors alleging she gave her husband a sandwich laced with fentanyl on Valentine's Day two weeks before his death in an initial, failed attempt to kill him.

She has pleaded not guilty. The trial in Park City is scheduled to last up to five weeks.

"Kouri has waited nearly three years for this moment: the opportunity to have the facts of this case heard by a jury, free from the prosecution's narrative that has dominated headlines since her arrest," Kouri Richins' attorneys -- Wendy Lewis, Kathy Nester and Alex Ramos -- said in a statement ahead of Monday's opening statements. "Now the state must prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."

"What the public has been told bears little resemblance to the truth," the statement continued. "We welcome the courtroom, where evidence is bound by rules, not sensational coverage. Kouri is a mother who wants to go home to her children. We are confident this jury will make that possible."

Prosecutors allege that Kouri Richins was in "financial distress" due to her realty company's debts and believed she would have financially benefited from her husband's death, according to the charging document. They also allege she was having an affair and purportedly told a witness months before her husband's death that she "felt 'stuck' and 'trapped' in her marriage and it would be better if Eric Richins just died," according to the charging document.

Eric Richins, 39, was found dead in the couple's bedroom in the early hours of March 4, 2022. An autopsy determined he died from fentanyl intoxication, and the level of fentanyl in his blood was approximately five times the lethal dosage, according to the charging document. The medical examiner determined the fentanyl was "illicit fentanyl," not medical grade, according to the charging document.

Prosecutors allege that Kouri Richins purchased illicit fentanyl shortly before the Valentine's Day incident and again before his death, at which point she allegedly asked for stronger drugs.

Weeks before her husband's death, she is accused of fraudulently securing a life insurance policy for her husband with his forged signature, and then fraudulently claiming the benefits following his death, according to the charging document.

Kouri Richins has proclaimed her innocence, speaking out from jail in an audio recording released in May 2024.

"The world has yet to hear who I really am, what I've really done or didn't do," Kouri Richins insisted in the audio, provided to ABC News through a trusted confidant. "What I really didn't do is murder my husband."

Kouri Richins has remained in Summit County Jail since her arrest in May 2023.

A month prior to her arrest, the mom of three young sons appeared on a "Good Things Utah" segment on Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX to promote her children's book. In the segment, Kouri Richins said her husband of nine years died "unexpectedly" and that his death "completely took us all by shock."

Kouri Richins also faces over two dozen charges in a separate case filed last year alleging she committed mortgage fraud in 2021. The charging document alleges she submitted falsified bank statements in support of mortgage loan applications for her realty business, committed money laundering and issued bad checks.

The charges in the case also allege she murdered her husband for financial gain as she "stood on the precipice of total financial collapse." According to the charging document, around the time of Eric Richins' death, her realty company owed lenders nearly $5 million, and his estate was worth approximately $5 million.

She has not yet entered a plea to those charges.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.