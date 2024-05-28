Man accused of randomly assaulting strangers indicted on hate crime charges

NEW YORK — The man who was arrested for allegedly randomly hitting a TikToker walking down a New York City street has been charged with assaulting, stalking and harassing strangers in a series of alleged anti-female, anti-white and antisemitic incidents, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.

Skiboky Stora, 40, of Brooklyn, has been charged with three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime, one count of stalking as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment for incidents between September of 2023 and March 2024.

"Skiboky Stora allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion," said District Attorney Bragg. "Much of what defines our city is respect and acceptance of all people. Nobody should have to fear for their safety because of their identity. I thank our prosecutors for their unwavering commitment in seeking justice for these victims."

The charges come after 7 TikTok users reported being punched in New York in a matter of two weeks, according to police, though they said there was no evidence the incidents were related. One of the TikTokers is among the victims mentioned in Stora's list of charges.

On Sept. 20, 2023, a 17-year-old white student walked past Stora in the Chelsea neighborhood, officials say. As he passed, Stora allegedly elbowed him in the neck, causing pain, and stated, in substance: "You people think you can do whatever the f--- you want," Bragg said in a statement.

On Oct. 26, 2023, a 37-year-old fair-skinned woman walked past Stora in the Chelsea neighborhood, according to Bragg. As the woman passed Stora, officials say Stora allegedly elbowed the woman's left shoulder, causing pain and bruising.

On Nov. 18, 2023, a 28-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband, a white, Jewish couple, were walking their dogs in Union Square when they saw Stora tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages. The woman reported taking a picture of him and Stora allegedly then began to follow them and shout anti-white and antisemitic remarks, including, "F--- you, white boy." A passerby led the couple inside their apartment building so they could get away from Stora, but he allegedly followed them into the building lobby, yelling antisemitic slurs in substance, according to Bragg.

On March 25, 2024, a 23-year-old white woman passed Stora on the street and he allegedly struck her in the head which caused her to fall to the ground, officials say. She is reported to have suffered pain and swelling on the left side of her head.

Stora was arrested shortly after an investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

