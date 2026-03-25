Houston airport has become a symbol for the shutdown's impacts on air travel

HOUSTON — George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has become the symbol for how the ongoing partial government shutdown has wreaked havoc on the nation's air travel system.

While long security lines have hobbled airports across the U.S., Bush Intercontinental's problems have been more pronounced. Frustrated travelers at Houston's largest airport have confronted warnings of four-hour wait times to get through security, as many Transportation Security Administration workers aren't showing up for their shifts since they're not getting paid during the shutdown.

“And we’ve been in this airport since 8 o’clock in the morning. Very tired, queuing and queuing and very slow,” Edgaer Fernando, who was traveling to Guatemala, said on Tuesday.

Union and airport officials have offered a variety of reasons why Bush Intercontinental seems to be worse than other airports.

These include the Houston airport having one of the highest callout rates of TSA workers in the country due to the economic challenges they are facing, higher passenger traffic as the airport is a major hub for United Airlines, and a busy tourism month for Houston.

More TSA workers in Houston are not coming to work compared to other cities

Both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby, the city’s other major airport, have had some of the highest callout rates in the U.S.

While 11% of TSA workers nationally did not show up for work on Tuesday, at Bush Intercontinental, that number was nearly 40%. At Hobby, it was even higher — 43%. The callout rate in Houston has averaged between 35% and 40%, said Johnny Jones, the secretary and treasurer for Council 100 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents TSA workers nationwide.

But Bush Intercontinental is much busier than Hobby, having served over 48.4 million passengers in 2024, compared to 14.6 million passengers at Hobby.

Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for the Houston Airport System, said that at Bush Intercontinental, 37 TSA checkpoint lanes are usually operating. Only between a third and 50% of lanes are currently being operated, he said.

“We worry conditions will only get worse at airports across the U.S. until Congress ends this shutdown,” Szczesniak said in a video posted on social media Tuesday.

TSA workers were already dealing with financial difficulties and debt from last year's shutdown, and with higher costs for groceries and gas, employees "are just tired of it," Jones said.

“There could be a million factors, but I can just tell you as simple as this: If everybody’s being paid, you wouldn’t have no lines,” Jones said.

Bush Intercontinental is among the nation’s largest hub airports

The Houston airport is one of the nation’s busiest and is also a major hub for United Airlines. Of the 48.4 million passengers that went through the airport in 2024, 34.8 million were from United Airlines.

“There’s high call outs, but it’s also the excessive origination point for a lot of flights,” Jones said.

With the high volume of passengers, the Houston airport might have also been experiencing a staffing shortage even before the shutdown, as no TSA workers have been hired around the country in about a year, Jones said.

March has been a busy month for Houston

Besides spring break travelers, Houston has hosted a variety of high-profile events this month.

These include games during the World Baseball Classic and CERAWeek, a major energy conference with more than 10,000 participants from around the world. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo reportedly drew 2.6 million attendees, many from outside the metro area, during its three-week duration. And this week, two of the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 games will be played in Houston.

“While the delays are frustrating for travelers, they do not appear to be impacting tourism. In fact, Houston is experiencing the strongest month of March in terms of hotel rooms and reservations in the city’s history,” Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement.

Wait times at Bush Intercontinental seemed to improve on Wednesday as it took less than two hours to get through TSA security.

“Everyone’s trying their best. And thanks to all the TSA members who are here,” Raj Chauhan, who was traveling to Miami, said on Wednesday.

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