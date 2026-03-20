Friend speaks out after Kouri Richins found guilty of fatally poisoning husband with fentanyl: Exclusive

(NEW YORK) -- After Kouri Richins was charged with murder for fatally poisoning her husband with fentanyl, a friend of the Utah mother of three had a difficult time reconciling that.

In an exclusive interview with "20/20," Ali Staking said she and her children were "devastated" about the sudden 2022 death of 39-year-old Eric Richins.

"I said, along the way, 'Sometimes it looks like Kouri might have done it,'" Staking recalled saying to her children. "Then my kids would say, 'Well, did she?' And I'd say 'I don't think so. But, you know, it sometimes looks like it.'"

A Summit County jury ultimately found 35-year-old Kouri Richins guilty of aggravated murder on Monday, after prosecutors argued during the three-week trial that she killed her husband for financial gain by giving him a lethal dose of fentanyl in a cocktail.

Eric Richins was found dead in bed on March 4, 2022. An autopsy determined that he died from fentanyl intoxication, and the level of fentanyl in his blood was approximately five times the lethal dosage, according to the charging document. The medical examiner determined the fentanyl was "illicit fentanyl," not medical grade, according to the charging document.

Kouri Richins, who self-published a children's book on grief following her husband's death, was arrested in May 2023 following a lengthy investigation.

The charges alleged that she spiked his drink with a lethal dose of fentanyl that she purchased illicitly, and that she also gave her husband a sandwich laced with fentanyl on Valentine's Day two weeks before his death in an initial, failed attempt to kill him.

Prosecutors argued that Kouri Richins wanted a "fresh start" and to leave her husband, but didn't want to leave his money. They said she was in "financial desperation" due to her house flipping business' debts and needed a significant influx of cash immediately.

According to prosecutors, she believed she would have financially benefited from her husband's death -- without realizing that his assets were in a trust overseen by one of his sisters.

A jury found her guilty of all five counts, including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, after about three hours of deliberations on Monday. She was also found guilty of insurance fraud for taking out a $100,000 insurance policy on her husband's life with his forged signature and also for submitting a claim following his death.

Kouri Richins, who had pleaded not guilty and asserted her innocence from jail, did not testify during the trial and the defense called no witnesses. Her sentencing has been scheduled for May 13. She faces 25 years to life in prison.

Staking, who testified during the trial, said she was "very surprised that there was no defense."

ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire suggested this was a reflection of the defense's confidence.

"They may believe the prosecution didn't make out their case, that having any witness on the stand wouldn't make sense because they've already won their case," he told "20/20."

Staking said it was "surreal" learning that Eric Richins had died, describing him as a "dedicated dad" and a "goofy cowboy dude who loved to dance."

"He had so much more life to live and he wanted so much for his boys," she said. "I'm gonna remember just how much he loved them."

Kouri Richins also faces more than two dozen charges in a separate case filed last year, including allegations that she committed mortgage fraud in 2021. The charging document alleges she submitted falsified bank statements in support of mortgage loan applications for her realty business, committed money laundering and issued bad checks.

The charges in the case also allege she murdered her husband for financial gain as she "stood on the precipice of total financial collapse."

She has not yet entered a plea to those charges.

Staking said she wants Eric Richins to be remembered as a "loving dad."

"I believe Eric is with his kids all the time every day," she said. "I don't think there's anywhere else he'd wanna be."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.