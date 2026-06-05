National

Former CIA officer who had 303 gold bars in his home ordered detained

By Alexander Mallin, ABC News
The CIA symbol is shown on the floor of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson)
By Alexander Mallin, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- A former CIA officer accused of stealing money from the government by lying about his academic credentials and military experience who authorities said had roughly $40 million worth of gold bars stashed in his house was ordered detained pending trial Friday by a federal judge in Virginia.

David Rush was described by a Justice Department prosecutor as a "master manipulator" who "cannot be trusted" -- detailing a damning track record of lies that the government says only grows by the day as the FBI and intelligence community continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0

Most Read