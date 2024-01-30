‘Fallen heroes;’ President promises to respond after 3 US service members killed in drone strike

WASHINGTON DC — President Biden is promising to respond to the drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and wounded more than two dozen others.

This was the first deadly attack on U.S. Troops in the Middle East since the war in Gaza started. President Biden met with his National Security team on Monday, weighing his options following the deadly ambush on American troops in Jordan.

“We do not seek another war. We do not seek to escalate – but we will absolutely do what is required to protect ourselves,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

Three U.S. Service members were killed on Sunday when a drone struck a logistical support base in Jordan near the Syrian Border. The soldiers were likely sleeping when the drone struck.

“The names of the soldiers who lost their lives were Sergeant Williams Rivers, Kennedy Sanders, and Specialist Breonna Moffett,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said. “These three fallen heroes were deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the International coalition working to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS.”

Initial reports show the enemy drone was approaching at the same time an American one was returning, meaning air defenses were temporarily disabled.

The White House blames Iranian-backed rebels for carrying out the strike. While Tehran has denied any involvement, President Biden is under pressure from some Republicans to attack Iran directly.

Biden fears attacking Iran directly could plunge the already crisis-riddled Middle East into a wider conflict, and has been reluctant to take that step.

“We will not tolerate continued attacks on American forces and we will take all necessary action to defend all military men and women... deployed. And we will do so at a time and place of our choosing,” Singh said.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, U.S. Military sites in Iraq and Syria have been attacked more than 160 times.





