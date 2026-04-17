Facebook to remove imposter accounts tied to immigration scams, DA's office says

(NEW YORK) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has pledged to remove imposter accounts tied to scams that were recently flagged by the Manhattan district attorney's office, following a phone call between the two parties this week, the DA's office told ABC News Friday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last week accused Meta of failing to remove imposter accounts that Bragg said pose as organizations like Catholic Charities to offer fake immigration services that scam money from unsuspecting victims.

"These imposter accounts have led to tens of thousands of dollars of fraudulent transfers," Bragg said in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding the company take action after requests to remove false profiles were declined.

"Scammers frequently target immigrant populations because they are perceived to be, and often are, more vulnerable to fraud and in need of a specific type of legal assistance," Bragg wrote.

In some instances, scammers create public Facebook accounts that mirror real accounts belonging to pro bono legal services organizations, Bragg said. In others, they create WhatsApp profiles posing as immigration lawyers associated with those same organizations, frequently using the names and logos of legitimate organizations to give the appearance of credibility.

"Your company has made representations about the importance of the safety and security of your platform for its users," Bragg's letter to Zuckerberg said. "If you sincerely wish to protect the safety of your users from fraud, we urge you to take necessary, proactive steps."

In a statement issued in response to Bragg's letter, a Meta spokesperson said, "Account impersonation violates our policies, and we take action against people and groups that attempt to misuse our platforms. We're committed to engaging constructively with all levels of government, law enforcement and cross-sector partners to tackle this industry-wide challenge."

Bragg is the latest prosecutor to go public with criticism of Meta for failing to protect the public from criminals lurking on its social media platforms. New Mexico recently won a $375 million civil case that held Meta liable for failing to police its sites for child predators, and a jury in Los Angeles found Meta, along with Google, liable for a 20-year-old woman's social media addiction.

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