Student charged after bringing loaded firearm to school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A student was arrested last week after bringing a loaded firearm into Westerville South High School.

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A spokesperson for the City of Westerville told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that an on-site school resource officer responded after the student told a school counselor about the firearm, which reportedly was in his backpack.

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Officers with the Westerville Division of Police recovered the weapon, which was not discharged, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

A letter obtained by WBNS-10 TV that was sent to Westerville South families states, “Because the situation was contained and the student was never unsupervised, a lockdown was not initiated.”

The student was taken into custody and charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. He is also facing “appropriate school consequences,” according to the letter.

The full letter sent to Westerville South families from Principal Mike Hinze reads below:

“Dear Westerville South Families,

“I am writing to inform you of a serious situation that occurred at school this morning. A student shared to a school counselor that he had a loaded weapon in his backpack. The counselor immediately notified our School Resource Officer, and established safety protocols were followed without delay.

“The student was supervised and contained at all times, and the situation was quickly contained. Law enforcement responded promptly, and the student has been taken into custody and will face appropriate school consequences. Because the situation was contained and the student was never unsupervised, a lockdown was not initiated.

“We recognize the seriousness of this incident. Our staff responded quickly, professionally, and in full alignment with our safety procedures. Their actions ensured the continued safety of everyone in the building.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and take all necessary steps to maintain a safe learning environment for our students.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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