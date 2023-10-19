Childhood bullying can cause lasting mental health impacts, CDC says

Schools across the country found that more kids are being bullied.

The National Center for Education Statistics said about one in five U.S. students ages 12 to 18 said they have been bullied.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month which brings attention and awareness to the problem. Educators say there is plenty to be focused on right now.

Across the country, schools and communities are trying to find the signs of bullying early on so they can stop it from progressing.

New data shows that every year, nearly 6 million students in the U.S. report being bullied at school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Mental health therapists say that number continues to grow.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more female students are bullied than male students, almost twice as much.

Schools are trying to address this problem head-on, and a website called “K12 Draw a Line Against Bullying,” was created and hosts a weekly forum to discuss bullying and ask challenging questions.

“This is a very serious question... what should I do if a bully is threatening to hurt me?” Pam Seiger asked during the meeting.

The fear is what happens if questions like this go unanswered.

If the number of bullying incidents continues to rise, experts say the damage caused can lead to years of mental health problems for individuals.

Studies found bullying can increase the crime rate in communities, especially as kids grow into young adults.

“It’s going to come out at some point. It’s going to come out in other ways. It could come out at other people,” therapist Jody Baumstein said.

More schools across the country are discussing the fact that bullying can happen at young ages, and it is not just an issue for older students in middle or high school.

