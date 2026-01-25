Car crashes into Detroit airport terminal

DETROIT — A man was detained after the car he was driving crashed into a terminal at a Michigan airport Friday night.

The crash happened at the McNamara Terminal near Delta Air Lines’ check-in counters at the Detroit Metro Airport, CBS News reported.

The car drove through an entrance and hit the ticket counter.

Six people were treated at the scene, according to a statement from the Wayne County Airport Authority.

In a statement to CBS News, Delta Air Lines said three employees were checked by emergency personnel after encountering debris.

Footage by TikTok user @detroitmac1313 showed the aftermath of the crash, including a man who stepped out of the car with both hands up.

Officers can be seen running toward him in the video. He was later taken into custody.

Delta said there was no operational impact from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

