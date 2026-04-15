Cadaver dogs helping with search for American woman missing in Bahamas, police say

(NEW YORK) -- Cadaver dogs are heading to help with the search for Lynette Hooker, an American woman who's missing in the Bahamas, according to police.

The K-9 team from the U.S. Coast Guard will be on the ground in Hope Town on Wednesday morning, Advardo Dames, assistant commissioner of the ​Royal Bahamas Police, told ABC News.

Lynette Hooker has been missing since she went overboard on a dinghy on the evening of April 4.

When the 55-year-old Michigan woman and her husband, Brian Hooker, departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for their yacht, Soulmate, in Elbow Cay, bad weather caused her to fall off the dinghy, her husband told authorities.

Brian Hooker, 58, was arrested on April 8 and questioned by police. He was released on Monday without charges.

Brian Hooker told ABC News on Tuesday that he's staying in the Bahamas with a "sole focus" of finding his wife, "no matter how likely or unlikely that is."

He said he was planning "to go back to the boat, and then hire or beg people to help me go find some areas to search."

Brian Hooker's attorney did not allow him to answer questions about what happened the night his wife went overboard due to the pending investigation.

When asked if there was anything he wishes he'd done differently, Brian Hooker was emotional, saying, "I will always think there was something I could have done differently. My one job, my one job was to look out for her, and that has not happened. And I'm gonna keep looking out for her now, the best I can."

ABC News' Brian Andrews contributed to this report.

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