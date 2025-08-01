Bureau of Prisons moves Ghislaine Maxwell to prison camp in Texas

(BRYAN, Texas) -- The Bureau of Prisons has moved former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell from a federal prison in Florida to a federal prison camp in Texas, officials confirmed Friday.

"We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas," a BOP official said.

The reason for the move was not made clear. FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where Maxwell had been held, is a "low security" prison for men and women, while FPC Bryan is a "minimum security" camp just for women.

The move follows Maxwell's two-day meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, where her attorney said the two discussed "about 100 names" associated with Epstein, after the Trump administration promised to release additional information about the deceased sex offender.

The Justice Department has disclosed nothing about the information Maxwell provided in that nine-hour interview.

Her attorney had no comment about the move from one federal prison to another.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein, the former financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

