Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman: Police

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A break-in has been reported at the home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, authorities said.

After the Saturday morning killings, the house was processed by crime scene investigators and then was boarded up early Sunday, Brooklyn Park police said. On Tuesday, Hortman family members took their valuables from the house, police said.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday police said they were alerted to an overnight break-in. They discovered the plywood covering the back window was pried off and the window was broken, police said.

"The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary," police said. "The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing."

The police department is asking local residents to check their surveillance cameras and call the police with any information.

Vance Boelter is accused of killing Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask, officials said, noting that two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings.

He allegedly "stalked his victims like prey," acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson said.

In a search of a home in north Minneapolis tied to Boelter, authorities seized a list of public officials that had a notation under Melissa Hortman's name reading, "married Mark 2 children 11th term," according to the affidavit. Another notebook included an added notation next to Melissa Hortman's name reading, "Big house off golf course 2 ways in to watch from one spot," the affidavit said.

Boelter allegedly had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, prosecutors said.

Boelter faces federal charges including stalking and firearms charges and state charges including first-degree murder, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

