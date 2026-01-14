Best friends die in Florida after sand hole traps them underground: Sheriff

(INVERNESS, Fla.) -- Two teenagers, whose relatives said were best friends, have died after a sand hole they were digging at a Florida park collapsed and buried them for more than an hour, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Sportsman Park in Inverness, Florida, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

"Our hearts are with both families as they grieve the tremendous loss of their sons. We hope the community will continue to respect their privacy and unite in remembering and celebrating both boys," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The two 14-year-olds were identified on Wednesday as George Watts and Derrick Hubbard, the Florida District 8 and District 5 Medical Examiners' offices told ABC News.

The boys were playing in the park on Sunday when a five-foot-deep sand hole they were digging collapsed, trapping them, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the emergency was reported about 12:44 p.m. local time.

"The caller reported that two 14-year-old children were lost in the park, and there was a large hole; the caller thought the children were trapped inside the hole," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel raced to the park and attempted to rescue the boys after one of their parents pinged their child's cellphone and pinpointed their whereabouts underground, according to the sheriff's office.

Rescuers pulled both boys from the sand hole around 1:15 p.m. and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. They were taken by ambulance to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

One of the boys, Derrick Hubbard, was pronounced dead on Sunday, authorities said. The sheriff's office said George Watts was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

"In a tragic accident, we lost our oldest son, George Watts, and his best friend, Derrick Hubbard," Watts' mother, Jasmine Watts, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to cover the boys' funeral expenses. "These two boys shared a bond that went beyond friendship -- they were inseparable, full of life, curiosity, and dreams for the future."

The boys were students at Inverness Middle School, the school said in a statement.

"This situation has deeply affected many within our school and district community," the school said in a statement, adding that counselors, social workers and psychologists were made available to students this week "as we navigate this difficult time together."

