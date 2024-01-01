Baby formula recalled for possible contamination, health risk

UNITED STATES — A batch of baby formula was recalled due to possible contamination and health risks, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition voluntarily recalled some batches of their nutramigen hypoallergenic infant formula powder on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The recall was issued due to the possible contamination with cronobacter sakazakii, which is a bacteria, the FDA said.

This bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis, the FDA said.

Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), temperature changes, abnormal movements, and grunting breaths.

The infection may also cause bowel damage and could spread through the blood to other parts of the body, the FDA said.

The Nutramigen recalled is in 12.6- and 19.8-ounce containers that were manufactured in June 2023. These products were primarily distributed from June to August 2023.

All the batches in question went through extensive testing by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition and have tested negative for the bacteria.

“Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed,” the FDA said.

There have been no reports of illnesses or adverse effects.

The following recalled product can size and batch code associated with each batch distributed in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025″, the FDA said.

No other Reckitt products or U.S.-distributed Nutramigen batches are impacted by this recall.

If you have any questions, consult your child’s pediatrician or contact 866-534-9986 anytime or email at consumer.relations@rb.com.





