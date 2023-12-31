1 person injured after local New Year’s Eve stabbing

DAYTON — One person is injured after being stabbed Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

At 3:15 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to 220 Park Manor, Dayton Metropolitan Housing, on reports of a stabbing.

The victim took themself to a nearby urgent care, the supervisor said.

It is unclear who stabbed the victim or how severe their injuries are.

The person is refusing to press charges, the supervisor said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

