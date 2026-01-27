Alexander brothers trial: Prosecution paints trio as predators, not party boys in opening statements

(NEW YORK) -- Three sons of wealth and privilege "were partners in crime" who used their money and status to lure women and girls with promises of trips, exclusive parties and celebrity encounters so they could sexually assault them, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements in the trial of Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander.

"These three brothers masqueraded as party boys when really they were predators," the prosecutor, Madison Smeyser, said. "The brothers used whatever means necessary -- sometimes drugs, sometimes alcohol, sometimes brute force -- to carry out their rapes."

The former real estate titans, Oren and Tal Alexander, along with their brother, Alon Alexander, have denied sexually assaulting anyone or running a sex trafficking conspiracy, as prosecutors have charged. They sat at the defense tables with their lawyers in suits and open-collar shirts.

If convicted, Oren and Alon Alexander, 38-year-old twins, and Tal Alexander, 39, could face life in prison.

"They came from a wealthy family, and they lived a life of luxury. But their luxurious lifestyle had a dark side," Smeyser said.

A defense attorney called the brothers successful, ambitious, arrogant young men "who liked and pursued women" so they could have as much sex as possible.

"That's not trafficking. That's dating. That's hooking up," the lawyer, Teny Geragos, said during opening statements. She said the accusers, many of whom are expected to testify under pseudonyms, are motivated by shame, regret or money.

Prosecutors told the jury of six men and six women they would see a recording of Oren Alexander's alleged rape of a then-17-year-old who will testify under the name Amelia. She was "far from sober, almost incoherent" at the time and has no memory of what happened, Smeyser said.

At an exclusive party in Manhattan, Alon Alexander allegedly raped a woman who regained consciousness to find him standing over her naked. When she told him she did not want to have sex, prosecutors said he laughed and said she already had, before raping her again.

Prosecutors said Tal Alexander invited a woman to the Hamptons, chased her into the shower, grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her from behind as the woman cried, "no, no, no."

Jurors were told they would read the brothers' exuberant text messages after some of the encounters. "They celebrated raping women and girls," Smeyser said.

Other messages, she said, suggested "the defendants knew they had to stay out of a courtroom like this one," including one text that said the only thing that could bring down the brothers is "some ho complaining."

The defense conceded the brothers were womanizers who jurors might find immoral but insisted they were not criminals.

"It was crude, it was arrogant, it will make you cringe," defense attorney Deanna Paul said. "But we're not here for the Asshole Awards."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.