Actor Tyrese Gibson’s dogs killed neighbor’s dog in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Tyrese Gibson is wanted in an animal cruelty investigation after a neighbor in his Buckhead community said the actor’s large dogs roamed freely in the area and killed his dog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services told our sister station WSB-TV on Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Gibson.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Police said the “Fast and Furious” franchise star has received multiple warnings for his four Cane Corso dogs getting out.

Dwyer said they received a call Sept. 18 from a neighbor who let his dog out one night and found it dead minutes later, apparently from an animal attack.

Police executed a search warrant Sept. 22, but Gibson and the dogs were not at the home.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group