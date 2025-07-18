4th detainee who escaped from New Jersey ICE facility located in Los Angeles: FBI

(LOS ANGELES) -- The last remaining detainee who escaped from an immigration detention center in New Jersey last month has been located in Los Angeles, federal authorities said.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon was one of four detainees who escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark on June 12, according to the FBI.

He was arrested after a traffic stop in Silver Lake, the FBI in Los Angeles said Thursday. No additional details on his capture were released.

Mogollon, a 25-year-old Colombian national, has been charged with escape from the custody of an institution or officer, according to the Department of Justice.

He was previously arrested by the New York City Police Department in April for petit larceny and by the New Jersey Police Department in May for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

He is illegally in the country after overstaying a tourist visa, according to DHS.

The other three detainees -- Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada and Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes -- were captured within a week of escaping from Delaney Hall, a privately owned facility that has been contracted out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities said.

DHS had described the four men as "public safety threats" who were all in the country illegally.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said at a news conference last month that the four men escaped from the facility by breaking through a wall -- which he described as "drywall with a mesh interior" -- in a unit that led to an exterior wall and into a parking lot. Kim said he was briefed on escape by the facility's administrators and ICE officials.

Kim said the escape followed "disturbances" and unrest over the past 24 hours related to food access at the facility. However, DHS released a subsequent statement saying, "contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest" at Delaney Hall.

