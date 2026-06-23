3 women dead in Philadelphia double murder-suicide

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Three women are dead in a double murder-suicide in a South Philadelphia home, police said.
Janice Picano, 67, is believed to have shot Angelina Picano, 18, and Denise Grottini, 55, before turning the gun on herself on Monday, according to a preliminary investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three women shot, police said.
All three women were pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m., police said.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.
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