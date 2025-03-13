2025 NFL free agency: Patriots reportedly releasing longtime center, team captain David Andrews

The New England Patriots are releasing long-time center David Andrews on Thursday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Andrews, 32, has been with the franchise since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was part of two Patriots' Super Bowl wins and played his way on to their 2010s All-Decade Team.

The eight-time captain played just four games last season as he rehabs from shoulder surgery.

Over his nine seasons with the Patriots, Andrews started 121 out of 124 regular-season games and 10 out of 12 playoff games. (He missed the entire 2019 season after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.)

Described as a "warrior," Andrews received high praise from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the past for his daily output and leadership on the team. Andrew has reciprocated the love for Belichick after the team was the only one to offer him a workout prior to the 2015 NFL draft.

Andrews was entering the final year of his contract that was set to pay him a base salary of $4 million. In May, he signed a one-year extension that included $8 million guaranteed.

Following the 2024 season, Andrews said he did everything he could to return during the 2024 season but surgery was the correct option for him. He told reporters he understood that he might be released in the offseason, but that he still wants to continue playing.

"If the organization decides to go in a different way, that's their choice and I hope that's not the case," Andrews said. "I want to play football. I've done this for a long time — 26 years — and I'd like to make it 27 and see where it goes from there. I'm going to try to do it."