15-year-old charged with killing Lyft driver: Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting a Lyft driver in North Carolina, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The teen was arrested on Friday in connection to the death of Carlos Leiva, 25, a Lyft driver who was fatally shot last year in Charlotte, police said in a statement on Monday.

On Oct. 23, officers responding to the scene found a man -- later identified as Leiva -- with an "apparent gunshot wound," police said.

The Charlotte Fire Department and emergency medical services responded to the area, but Leiva was pronounced dead on the scene.

The teen was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and conveyance, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

After their arrest, the teen was interviewed by detectives and then transferred to the custody of the Stonewall Jackson Juvenile Development Center, police said.

The name of the teenager was not released by police due to their age.

Leiva's brother, Daniel Davila, told Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC the suspect's arrest gives the family "a little bit more peace now."

Officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

