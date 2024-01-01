Tsunami warnings issued following series of earthquakes off Japan’s west coast

JAPAN — Tsunami warnings have been issued in Japan following a series of earthquakes on Monday.

>>Harrison Township resident explains what he saw during Amazon van theft

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m. local time, the Associated Press reported.

One of them was a preliminary 7.6, according to both the AP and CBS News.

Japan has issued a tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

CNN is also reporting that Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has urged people living in areas under tsunami warnings in Japan to evacuate to higher ground.

Footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK has shown cameras shaking vigorously as waves slammed into the coastline when the quake hit Ishikawa prefecture.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Japan Earthquake A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

©2023 Cox Media Group