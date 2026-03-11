Multiple rounds of storms with damaging winds, hail possible today

This is still a forecast that may change a bit. It will be important to keep checking back for updates. — UPDATE @ 2:20 A.M.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region starting at 8 a.m. today until 7 p.m. tonight.

-INITIAL STORY-

This has been a tricky forecast with many models showing several different possibilities.

After going over all of the data with the team, here is how we’re thinking Wednesday will play out across the Miami Valley

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

EARLY MORNING - roughly 4 AM to around 9 AM, thunderstorms will likely develop. These could be loud with a lot of lightning. There could be some large hail, even a few damaging wind gusts. Tornado threat? It wouldn’t be impossible to see one, but I think the chances would be higher later in the day.

MID MORNING - EARLY AFTERNOON: A relative lull in the action. Can we get any clearing to occur? If so, a second round of storms may fire up.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

AFTERNOON - EVENING: A second round of storms is possible with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. This is the part of the forecast with the least amount of certainty, as it hinges on what happens earlier in the day.

It’ll be very important to stay weather-aware all day on Wednesday.

We’ll be sure to bring you any severe weather alerts as soon as they’re issued.

©2026 Cox Media Group