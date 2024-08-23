UPDATE: Traffic slow after person reportedly hit by vehicle on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One lane is blocked on I-75 northbound near state Route 725 after a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle on the highway.

Police and medic units were called to the highway just before 11 a.m. after a crash involving a pedestrian was reported.

The condition of the person hit was not immediately known. Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that units were responding to a crash, but additional details were not available.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show several police cruisers and medics on the right side of the highway; however, traffic is moving in the left lanes.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7 that the pedestrian has been transported to an area hospital.

